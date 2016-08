काश्मीरमधील हिंसाचारात दररोज 135 कोटींचे नुकसान 

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) scuffle with Indian policemen during a protest against recent riots in Srinagar August 12, 2013.Three people died in riots between Hindus and Muslims over the weekend. Opposition parties linked the rioting to the renewed border tensions between India and Pakistan, because some of the protesters involved had brandished a Pakistani flag. †Pakistan accused Indian troops of firing shells across the disputed border in Kashmir on Monday and tensions ran high in both countries after last week's killing of Indian soldiers set off a wave of skirmishes between the two nuclear-armed rivals. REUTERS/Danish Ismail (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST) ORG XMIT: DEL07