‘जुनो’ने रचला इतिहास 

This Aug. 27, 2016 image provided by NASA provides a new perspective on Jupiter's south pole, seen when the Juno spacecraft was about 58,700 miles (94,500 kilometers) away. Unlike the equatorial region's familiar structure of belts and zones, the poles are mottled by clockwise and counterclockwise rotating storms of various sizes, similar to giant versions of hurricanes on Earth. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS via AP)