उत्तर कोरियाकडून 5 वी अणू चाचणी 

A man watches a TV news program reporting North Korea's nuclear test at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. North Korea said Friday it conducted a "higher level" nuclear warhead test explosion, which it trumpeted as finally allowing it to build "at will" an array of stronger, smaller and lighter nuclear weapons. It is Pyongyang's fifth atomic test and the second in eight months. The letters on the screen read: "Hydrogen bomb test." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)