तामिळनाडूला पाणी सोडण्यास विरोध 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired all party Meeting on Cauvery dispute at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday, September 28, 2016. JDS State President HD Kumaraswamy, Chief Secretary Aravind Jadhav, Union Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda, Ananthkumar, BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa and others are seen. –KPN ### All party meeting on Cauvery issue