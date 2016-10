लवकरच शिओमी प्रस्थमस्थानी 

Lei Jun, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Technology and Chairman of Kingsoft Corp., delivers a speech at a forum in Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan province, 31 October 2014. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi continued to dominate the country's smart phone market as two of the company's models topped the sales charts in the third quarter. The company secured 30.3 per cent of the market share in China, followed by Samsung with an 18.4 per cent share in three months ending September, UK-based market research company Kantar Worldpanel Comtech said. Xiaomi shipped 18 million units of smartphones in the third quarter, an increase of 18 per cent from the previous quarter, the company's founder and CEO Lei Jun recently posted on his Sina Weibo microblog, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Pushed by Xiaomi's strong sales, Lei took eighth with $US9.1 billion of personal wealth on the 2014 Forbes China Rich List.