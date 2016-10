इराकी लष्कराने बगदादीला मोसूलमध्ये घेरले 

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces gather ahead of an operation to re-take the Islamic State-held City of Mosul, outside Irbil, Iraq. Simultaneous attacks on the Islamic State-held city of Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa, the de facto IS capital across the border in eastern Syria, would make military sense: They would make it harder for the extremists to move reinforcements and deny them a safe haven. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)