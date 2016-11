इंग्लंडचा ‘रुट’ वर्चस्वाच्या दिशेने! 

India's Umesh Yadav, center, and teammates wait for the umpire's decision for the dismissal of England's batsman Joe Root during the first day of their first test cricket match in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Yadav got a lucky break as he accepted a return catch from Root in the 81st over. However, Yadav was not in complete control as he fumbled his celebration. But TV umpire Rod Tucker deemed Root out. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)