नोटाबंदीच्या निर्णयाला एक महिना पूर्ण ; परिस्थिती जैसे थे 

Indians stand in a queue to deposit and exchange discontinued currency notes, outside a bank on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Chaotic scenes played out across India over the weekend, with long lines growing even longer and scuffles breaking out, as millions of anxious people tried to change old currency notes that became worthless days earlier when the government demonetized high-value bills. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)