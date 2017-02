मुंबई हल्ल्याचा मास्टरमाईंड हाफीज सईद दहशतवादीच 

A Pakistani police officer escorts Hafiz Saeed, left, Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa outside party's headquarters in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Pakistan has placed the leader of a charity linked to a militant group under house arrest. Hafiz Saeed, whose Jamaat-ud-Dawa is a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was placed under house arrest along with four aides. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)