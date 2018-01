लालूप्रसाद तुरुंगात करणार माळीकाम 

New Delhi: FILE PHOTO of RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Special CBI judge announced a sentence of three-and-a-half years in prison and Rs 5 lakh fine for corruption in relation to fodder case to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav via video conference in Ranchi on Saturday. PTI photo (PTI1_6_2018_000105B)