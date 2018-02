कोरियन शत्रूराष्ट्रेही एकत्र आल्याने अवघे क्रीडाविश्व स्तिमित 

Women's cross-country 7.5/7.5km skiathlon medalists from left, Norway's Marit Bjoergen, silver, Sweden's Charlotte Kalla, gold, and Finland's Krista Parmakoski, bronze, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)