टाटा मोटर्स भारतीय कुस्तीचे नवे पुरस्कर्ते 

Mumbai: Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle Business Unit (CBVU) President Girish Wagh with Indian wrestlers Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, Sandeep Tomar, Satyawart Kadian, Geeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda and CBVU Sales & Marketing Vice President RT Wasan pose for photograph during a conference to announce a strategic partnership between Tata Motors and the wrestlers, in Mumbai on Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI8_1_2018_000159B)