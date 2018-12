भाजप विरोधक राजधानीत एकवटले 

From left, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Janata Dal (Secular)chief and former prime minister Deve Gowda, Congress party President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi attend a meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec.10, 2018. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)