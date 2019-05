नव्या-जुन्यांचा ‘मोदी’संगम 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering as he arrives to address a public rally in Changchari, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Modi is on a two-day tour to the northeastern Indian states. His visit comes during a time when the states are protesting against a bill introduced in Parliament to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)