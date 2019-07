प्रियांका गांधींचा ‘हायड्रामा’ 

Mirzapur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sits in protest on the roadside, after she was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra to meet victims of clash that claimed 10 lives, in Mirzapur, Friday, July 19, 2019. Aleast 10 people were killed in a shootout on Wednesday over a land dispute in Sonbhadra. (PTI Photo)(PTI7_19_2019_0000114B)