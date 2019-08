विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन यांना ‘वीर चक्र’ 

**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this March 1, 2019 file photo, is seen Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side. Varthaman, who spent some days in Pakistani custody when his MiG-21 was shot down in a dogfight with PAF jets a day after the February 26 Balakot airstrike, will likely be conferred the Vir Chakra on Independence Day. (PTI Photo)(PTI8_14_2019_000025B)