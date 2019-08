माजी अर्थमंत्री अरुण जेटलींचे निधन 

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays his respects to former finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 24, 2019. Jaitley passed away today at the age of 66, after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recently on complaints of palpitations and restlessness. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI8_24_2019_000149B)