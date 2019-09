कर्तारपूर : भाविकांच्या संख्येबद्दल सहमती 

Attari: Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (Internal Security) SCL Das (L) before addressing the media along with other delegation members following their meeting with Pakistan counterparts during the third round of talks on 'Kartarpur Sahib Corridor', at Attari Wagha border, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (PTI Photo)(PTI9_4_2019_000117B)