रोहिंग्या शिबिरांमध्ये मोबाईलबंदी 

Caption: A camp for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar region, Bangladesh. Additional information: Canadian Foodgrains Bank members are responding to the needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, where more than half a million people have fled extreme violence in Myanmar in search of safety and freedom. Foodgrains Bank members World Renew, and Emergency Relief and Development Overseas (ERDO), along with their local partners, are leading the response with two projects in the Cox’s Bazar region of Bangladesh, where many of the refugees have fled.MCC – as well as several other Foodgrains Bank members – are providing financial support to the projects.