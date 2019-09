काश्मीर खोऱयातील बव्हंशी भागात निर्बंध दूर 

Srinagar: A man rows a boat with his daughters on an empty Dal lake during restrictions, after the abrogration of Article of 370 and bifurcation of state, in Srinagar, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Curfew-like restrictions were reimposed on Sunday in several parts of Kashmir, including the city, to foil any plans on taking out Muharram processions in the Valley as authorities apprehended that large congregations might lead to violence. (PTI Photo)(PTI9_9_2019_000097B)