‘एक भाषा’ मुद्यावरून राजकीय वादंग 

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah presents an award to author Ashok Chakradhar during the 'Hindi Divas Samaroh' in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Hindi Divas is observed to mark the decision of the Constituent Assembly to extend official language status to Hindi on this day in 1949. Hindi Divas was first observed in 1953. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI9_14_2019_000077B)