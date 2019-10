सत्तर दिवसांनंतर काश्मीरात ‘रिंगटोन’ 

Srinagar: A man talks to his relatives as he walks in Srinagar, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Mobile phone services on postpaid connections were restored in Kashmir after remaining suspended for 70 days following abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI10_14_2019_000094B)