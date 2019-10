कर्तारपूर कराराचे अमेरिकेकडून स्वागत 

Gurdaspur: Officials of India and Pakistan sign an agreement on the Kartarpur corridor at Zero Point near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Kartarpur corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_24_2019_000059B)