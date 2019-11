श्रीनगरमध्ये काही भागात सुरक्षेच्या कारणास्तव निर्बंध 

Srinagar: Security personnel ask a scooterist to divert his route during restrictions in parts of Downtown in Srinagar, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The normal life remained effected on 89th consecutive day since 5th August due to restrictions and shutdown, after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) (PTI11_1_2019_000184B)