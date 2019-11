दहशतवाद्यांचा श्रीनगरमध्ये ग्रेनेड हल्ला 

Srinagar: A civilian, who was injured in a grenade blast at a vegetable market in Hari Singh High Street, being treated at SMHS hospital, in Srinagar, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Suspected militants lobbed a grenade in a busy market in the heart of the city, killing one person, almost three months since the Kashmir Valley shut down in response to the Centre revoking the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_4_2019_000121B)