53 वर्षांनी व्हेनिसमध्ये भीषण पूरसंकट 

A woman tries to cross a flooded street as people walk on a trestle bridge during high water, in Venice, northern Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Exceptionally high tidal waters returned to Venice on Friday, prompting the mayor to close the iconic St. Mark’s Square and call for donations to repair the Italian lagoon city just three days after it experienced its worst flooding in 50 years. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)