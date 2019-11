जागतिक धम्म परिषदेत दलाई लामा 

NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 4: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama during a press conference at Hotel Andaz, in Aerocity, on April 4, 2019 in New Delhi, India. The Dalai Lama reiterated that he is not seeking independence for Tibet, but would prefer a "reunion" with China under mutually acceptable terms. The 83-year-old Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India since a failed 1959 uprising in Tibet. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)