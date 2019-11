‘आयएस’चे तीन दहशतवादी जेरबंद 

*EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** Goalpara: Accused Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit, who were inspired by the ISIS module and were planning a terror strike at a local carnival in Goalpara district of Assam, after being arrested during a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Assam Police, in Goalpara, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_25_2019_000209B)