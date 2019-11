काश्मीर :  ग्रेनेड  हल्ल्यामध्ये  दोन नागरिक जखमी 

Soldiers secure an area after a grenade blast at a market in Srinagar on November 4, 2019. - At least one person was killed and 17 injured on November 4 in a grenade blast at a crowded market in Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, police and doctors said. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)