ममतांचा केंद्र सरकारवर आरोप 

The chief Minister of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal and the leader of the political party Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mamta Banerjee, gestures as she address a press conference after her party's meeting in Kolkata on September 18, 2012. Banerjee, a key partner in India's ruling coalition withdrew support from the government and said its ministers would resign in protest over a series of economic reforms. AFP PHOTO/Dibyangshu SARKAR