परवेझ मुशर्रफ यांना फाशीची शिक्षा 

**EDS: FILE PHOTO** Islamabad: In this April 20, 2013 file photo, Pakistan's former President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf arrives at an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan. Musharraf, 76, was on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 handed death sentence in the long-drawn high treason case against him for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_17_2019_000046B)