चीन सीमेवरही लक्ष केंद्रीत करण्याची गरज 

New Delhi: India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat (C) poses for a group photograph with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (L) Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh (2ndL) and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria after inspecting the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal KIshore) (PTI1_1_2020_000003B) *** Local Caption ***