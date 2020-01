भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था सुस्थितीत 

Mobile payments and blockchain have challenged the status quo of cross-border money transfers, putting pressure on traditional players. Yet money can be stubbornly hard to move, and the old systems hard to improve upon. A conversation between the leader of Zelle, a bank-owned mobile payments app that has eclipsed Venmo in transactions, and the CEO of 168-year-old Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments.rLou Anne Alexander, Group President, Payment Solutions, Early Warning ServicesrHikmet Ersek, President and CEO, Western UnionrModerator: Robert Hackett, Co-chair, Brainstorm Finance; Co-founding Editor, The Ledger; Senior Writer, FORTUNE