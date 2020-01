जामिया गोळीबार प्रकरणी आरोपीची सुरक्षित कोठडीत रवानगी 

New Delhi: A person (face blurred as his being an adult could not be ascertained), brandishes a gun towards people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, near Jamia Millia Islamia University, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The unidentified male allegedly opened fire towards protestors injuring one student and causing panic and chaos around. (PTI Photo) (PTI1_30_2020_000259B) *** Local Caption ***