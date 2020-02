केरळमध्ये कोरोनाचा फैलाव 

New Delhi: In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of China's Wuhan, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area of New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. As many as 647 Indians have been evacuated through two special Air India flights amid reports of more than 300 people being killed due to the virus in China. (PTI Photo)(PTI2_3_2020_000104B)