मुंबई थांबली… 

Mumbai: Churchgate station wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 22, 2020. PM Modi proposed a 'Janata curfew' between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. The number of coronavirus cases across the country rose to above 320 on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI22-03-2020_000065B)