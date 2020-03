लक्ष्मणरेषा पाळा, कोरोना टाळा 

FILE- In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election campaign rally of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Along, Arunachal Pradesh, India. Modi on Sunday apologized to the country’s public for imposing the ongoing world's largest lockdown for three weeks, calling it harsh but “needed to win” the battle against coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)