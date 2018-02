मालदीवमध्ये कारवाई करण्यास भारतीय लष्कर सज्ज 

Maldivian president Yameen Abdul Gayoom, center, surrounded by his body guards arrives to address his supporters in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. President Yameen said Saturday that he was willing to hold an early presidential election to allow voters to decide who they want to lead the Indian Ocean archipelago, as political unrest continued to grow after a court ordered the release and retrial of political prisoners.(AP Photo/Mohamed Sharuhaan)