‘चांद्रयान-2’ला बिघाडाचे ग्रहण 

Nellore: A view of the Chandrayaan-2 on board GSLVMkIII-M1 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Nellore district, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Chandrayaan 2 suffered a jolt in the early hours of July 15 after a technical snag forced the Indian Space Research Organisation to call off the launch. (PTI Photo)(PTI7_15_2019_000042B)