शेतकऱयांना नववर्ष भेट 

Tumakuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves a proposal to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers in the country, during his address to a gathering, at Tumakuru district, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI1_2_2020_000086B)